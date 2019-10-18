The trial for an Athens man accused of stealing $107,554 from Habitat for Humanity has been set in Limestone County a dozen times since he was indicted in 2014.
William "Greg" Miller, 58, of 513 S. Beaty St., is now set for trial the week of Nov. 18 in Limestone County Circuit Court, District Attorney Brian Jones said Thursday.
Those on the Habitat board of directors and others interested in resolving the case have been waiting five years for some kind of resolution.
Since the case began in 2014, two defense attorneys have been appointed to represent the accused. Both attorneys were permitted to withdraw from the case after they said Miller wouldn't communicate with them.
On Feb. 7, 2018, attorney Garry Clem asked the Limestone County Circuit Court for permission to withdraw as counsel for Miller. In his written request, Clem wrote, "Communication between defendant and counsel has been broken to the point counsel can no longer represent defendant."
Circuit Judge Robert Baker granted Clem's request, and attorney John Totten was appointed to represent Miller.
On June 27, Totten asked to withdraw as Miller's attorney for the same reason as Clem. In his written request to the court, Totten said he could not meet with Miller to "review, go over and prepare" the case for resolution. He told the court he had tried to contact Miller by "every means possible, including phone, email and correspondence," but Miller would not communicate.
Totten said he wanted to be removed as Miller's counsel because it was impossible for him to comply with the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct in representing him. Baker granted Totten's request.
Before Totten withdrew as Miller's attorney, he asked the court to postpone Miller's trial, which was tentatively scheduled for the week of Aug. 5-9. Totten told the court he was serving as co-counsel in the capital murder trial of Andrew Goldsmith in Jefferson County that week. Baker granted the request and continued the case.
Jones told The News Courier in January he would resolve the case by the end of the year. He also said the case had been settled at least twice, but Miller backed out of the settlements when it was time to pay restitution up front.
The case
Miller is accused of stealing money from the faith-based organization in 2014 while serving as its executive director.
Investigators say Miller took out a bank loan as the director and used the money for expenses that were not Habitat-related, including a Gulf Shores condominium, concert tickets, fuel for his personal vehicle, clothing, a crossbow, luggage, food, vehicle repairs and other items.
Investigators say Miller covered the unauthorized purchases for Habitat by writing checks for the credit card bills himself, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson has said.
“Miller also moved money from one Habitat account to another without the board’s authorization to do so,” Johnson said. “This was done in an attempt to conceal his unauthorized credit card charges.”
Habitat for Humanity officials noticed “major issues with the organization’s accounts” after Miller resigned in March 2014, Johnson said. He had been appointed executive director in September 2011.
The statue of limitations on a theft is three years, meaning the law forbids prosecutors from charging a person with a theft older than three years at the time it is discovered.
Miller, who has remained free on bail, was first arrested Sept. 8, 2014, then indicted on two counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree forgery on Dec. 11, 2014. One count of theft unrelated to Habitat has already been settled.
