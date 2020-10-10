Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.