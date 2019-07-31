Athens veterinarian Dr. John R. Hammons recently received a distinguished honor from the Alabama Veterinary Association.
Hammons, who has owned Town & Country Animal Hospital on South Jefferson Street since 1981, received the association's Special Services Award. The award is presented to “individuals for exceptional and outstanding service to the veterinary medical profession,” according to a press release.
The ALVMA board unanimously approved the honor, which was presented to Hammons at the end of the association's meeting in June. Hammons serves as chairman of the association's Constitution/Bylaw/Practice Act Committee and has previously served as the association's president.
Hammons said it was an “unexpected honor” to receive the honor, and added he was “blessed” to have a veterinary team that supports his commitment to the ALVMA.
“Being a veterinarian is the only job that I ever really wanted,” he said. “Having the opportunity to serve as an officer in the state association was a privilege.”
In a video about Hammons' honor posted to the Town & Country Animal Hospital Facebook page, several veterinarians from across the state pay tribute to Hammons. One of those with praise is former Athens veterinarian Dr. Jack Goodman, who retired in 2014 after a 53-year career.
“If you don't know John really well, you're probably not aware of the tremendous amount of behind-the-scenes work he does with the profession, as well as our association,” Goodman said. “Dr. Hammons is a very special person in many ways, and I think it's very appropriate and befitting he was selected for the special award he so richly deserves.”
Decatur-area veterinarian Dr. Charles Ashwander called Hammons “the biggest advocate of the veterinary profession,” while fellow Town & Country Animal Hospital vet Dr. Carson Edgmon referred to Hammons as someone who is “as much a father figure as a boss.”
Town & Country customer Bill Dunnivant described Hammons as a person who has compassion “when things are not good” and “glad when things go great.”
“John has been very conscientious about how he deals with our pets, not only making sure we do the right things, but also caring about our animals,” Dunnivant said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.