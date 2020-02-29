Today, millions of humans around the world will accomplish something they've waited four years to do — celebrating their birthday.
Leaplings, or those born on Feb. 29, often celebrate getting older on Feb. 28 or March 1, but it's only during a leap year that they get a chance to celebrate their birthday on the day listed on their birth certificate. That's because leap years are the only ones with 29 days in February, and they only happen once every four years.
Leigh Ann Martin, an Athens native and leapling, said she tries to do something a little extra when Feb. 29 rolls around. Born in 1984, she'll turn 9 leap years old today. She's celebrating with a cruise to the Bahamas that includes 76 other leaplings from around the world.
"Being a leapling is great," she told The News Courier. "Our birthday is very unique and special. I hear from people every four years that I may not have spoken to in quite some time because they always remember."
The leaplings on the cruise vary in leap age from 1 to 19 leap years old. The idea for the cruise started in Facebook group for leap day babies. TODAY reported a documentary film crew and hired photographer are also part of the trip.
Martin said she usually her celebrates her birthday on Feb. 28 and is the kind of person who celebrates her birthday for a whole week, but this was the first time she's gone on a major birthday vacation. Her husband, Justin — who was born on Earth Day — joined her for the cruise. She said it won't be her last.
"My friends and family usually get me gag gifts that match my leap age," she said of previous birthday celebrations, adding her coworkers even threw her a "My Little Pony"-themed party." "I always take advantage of places that offer leap day baby perks — free dessert, et cetera. The birthday wishes always make it special, especially from people I haven't connected with in a while."
Martin works as a speech-language pathologist for Madison City Schools, and she said her students also love finding out her birthday.
"My students always think it's hilarious that they 'are older than me,'" she said.
She said most people have a lot of questions when they find out she was born Feb. 29. Among the most common are what her "real" age is, when she celebrates her birthday in a non-leap year and exclamations about meeting a leap year baby for the first time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.