A local dance studio is trying to spread some cheer in the midst of a pandemic by creating "happy mail" for residents at area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Kelly Nave of Kelly's Studio of Dance said she got the idea while thinking of ways for her dancers and other studio members to help the community despite being homebound during the pandemic.
"I cannot shake this constant tug at my heartstrings for KSD to be able to help in some way," she wrote in an email to dancers and their families. "We always try to find ways to give back to our community and have our dancers involved in the giving back whenever possible."
Nave said she realized there was an entire generation facing greater risk from COVID-19, and many were stuck in nursing homes or assisted living facilities where they were no longer allowed visitors. So, she reached out to three local facilities to see if KSD could send letters to the facility residents.
"They were overjoyed with the idea," Nave said. "... One facility is already working on having the residents that are able to write letters to their families, because they enjoy writing and receiving letters."
Nave split her letter writers into three groups. Dancers who were aged 4–14, any parents of dancers and any KSD faculty members were instructed to mail letters to Senior Rehab and Recovery at Limestone Health Facility. Dancers who were 15–18 years old, pre-company staff members and company crew members sent letters to Traditions of Athens. Lastly, dancers who were 2–3 years old and all KSD company members sent their mail to Limestone Lodge.
Limestone Lodge administrator Jennifer Walker said residents loved receiving the pictures and handwritten letters from children.
"It helps brighten their day when they are secluded from their families and loved ones," she said.
Nave said so far, they've gathered enough letters and cards for residents at one facility to have two each, but they're still working on having enough for the other two facilities.
Nave's writing tips
Nave offered the following tips for anyone else who wanted to send "happy mail" to a senior citizen:
• Wash your hands before writing the letter;
• Be thoughtful, but keep it gender-neutral. Lead with a simple "hello" and tell them you're thinking about them, praying for them and/or hope they have a good day; and
• Address the letter to "Resident" and add a red heart. That way, administrative staff know it's part of the KSD letter-writing campaign and can track which residents have already received a letter.
Addresses
Cards and letters for Limestone Health Facility residents should be mailed to 1600 W. Hobbs St., Athens, AL 35611. For Limestone Lodge, mail cards and letters to 1528 W. Hobbs St., Athens, AL 35611.
Traditions of Athens was unable to confirm their mailing address or whether residents can receive mail before The News Courier's press deadline.
