A legal notice that ran in The News Courier earlier this month said Harbor Freight Tools was looking at building a new location in Athens pending approval by the City Council. The popular tool company coming to town is now official, as the Council unanimously approved a resolution and ordinance for the construction during Monday's meeting.
Will Akin, a member of the real estate group that helped bring Harbor Freight to Athens along with his brother Spencer, said construction on the facility should begin by the end of February.
“My brother Spencer and I have been working with the mayor (and city staff) for the past six or seven months,” he said. “We have done four or five Harbor Freight development deals around the state. Spencer has represented them on all their stores in the state. Harbor Freight sales continue to go up despite the pandemic. It will be a great asset to the city. We appreciate your partnership.”
The new Harbor Freight will be located on Clinton Street, near ALDI. Mayor Ronnie Marks said he is proud Harbor Freight has chosen to build a brand new facility in Athens.
Councilman Chris Seibert asked Akin when the business is expected to be open. Akin said the building has to be turned over to Harbor Freight by Sept. 1, 2021, so he expects it should be open by the beginning of October.
According to the notice, the project is expected to create approximately 40 jobs, encompass 15,000 square feet of retail space and generate annual taxable sales of $3.5 million.
