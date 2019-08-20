BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge in Birmingham has sentenced a Hartselle man to 12 1/2 years in prison for distributing a substance laced with fentanyl, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris announced the sentencing Tuesday.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Michael Anthony Sain, 32, to 151 months in prison. Sain had pleaded guilty in November 2018 to one-count of unlawfully distributing a substance containing detectable amounts of fentanyl, which caused serious bodily injury to an individual.
The DEA investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert Becher Sr.
“The battle to save our young people from overdosing on fentanyl and other dangerous drugs is one we must win,” Becher said in a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. "The drug dealers in North Alabama need to know that we will prosecute them vigorously and that they will spend a substantial portion of their lives behind bars.”
