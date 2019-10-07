A Limestone County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing shots at his girlfriend Friday afternoon in Athens, an official said.
Corman Lashay Hurtado, 26, of 250 Roundtop Drive, Harvest, remained in the Limestone County Jail Monday afternoon on two counts of third-degree domestic violence and one count each of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer. Records show he was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for reckless driving and a violation of the state Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for failing to carry his identification, said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
He remained in the Limestone County Jail Monday afternoon, with bail set at $57,000.
Police received a call shortly before 6 p.m. Friday about possible shots fired on Brookhill Drive. A woman told officers she was in an argument with her boyfriend on Brookhill when he exited his car, pulled a gun from his pocket and fired at her several times. She told officers she fled to avoid being shot. She described Hurtado and gave officers his identifying information.
A short time later, Officer Mac McWhorter found Hurtado walking on U.S. 72. McWhorter stopped and told Hurtado he needed to talk with him. When Hurtado turned, McWhorter saw the outline of a pistol in Hurtado's pocket, Johnson said. Hurtado fled on foot into a wooded area south of U.S. 72, but McWhorter was able to catch him and take him into custody, Johnson said. Hurtado told officers he threw the pistol in the woods.
