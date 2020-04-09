Parents interested in enrolling their students in a Limestone County Head Start program for the 2020-2021 school year are encouraged to apply now.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the free early childhood education program is accepting applications online only. Parents can visit capna.org/covid-applications to complete an interest form, which will serve as their pre-application.
The Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. is processing the pre-applications.
"Once they put their information in, they can expect a call back from one of us," said Misty Sydorick, who works as a center director overseeing Head Start classes at Blue Springs and Sugar Creek elementary schools. Other programs are set up in the Cedar Hill, Creekside, Piney Chapel and Tanner communities, with most meeting at the respective elementary schools.
Sydorick explained the program helps 3- and 4-year-olds become ready for school by working on education, social skills and more in an individualized learning environment. She said the class schedule "follows the school calendar pretty closely," with students meeting Mondays through Fridays.
Breakfast, lunch and a snack are also provided, she said.
When the parent is contacted by a center director or family engagement specialist, they will be guided through the rest of the application process over the phone. To protect both parties, Sydorick said families will be able to provide necessary documentation, such as the child's birth certificate and the parent's proof of income, virtually instead of in person.
Children with disabilities, experiencing homelessness, experiencing financial hardship or currently in foster care or under a safety plan are given priority seating, according to a release from CAPNA.
All CAPNA offices are closed during the pandemic, though some employees continue to work remotely and can be reached by phone or email if a family has any questions. Visit capna.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.