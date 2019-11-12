The preliminary hearing for a Toney woman accused in the death of her 13-month-old son was recently rescheduled for December, records show.
Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins set the hearing for 36-year-old Elizabeth Anne Case for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Limestone County Courthouse. The hearing was initially scheduled for Nov. 5.
Case is charged with felony murder, reckless murder and aggravated child abuse. She is accused of leaving her child in a locked vehicle from between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators allege Case left her home on East Limestone Road with her infant son buckled into a front-facing car seat that was not strapped to the vehicle. They believe she then traveled with the child to "dumpster dive" in Limestone and Madison counties. When she returned to her home around 5:40 a.m. the next morning, Case went inside and fell asleep while her child remained outside in the vehicle.
Hours later, the child's grandmother arrived and asked about the child. When they found the infant outside, Case tried to cool the infant down in the shower before agreeing to seek emergency medical assistance.
Case, the infant and the grandmother got in a vehicle and met first responders on U.S. 31. The infant was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital and pronounced dead. Case was arrested shortly after and has remained in the Limestone County Jail since. Bail is set at $500,000.
