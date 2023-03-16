This year, students at the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School raised $8,535 for the Kids Heart Challenge.
“Students at HEART Academy are honored each year to participate in Kids Heart Challenge, formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart,” Nurse Laura Smith said. “We have had several children over the years who have had open heart surgery as they were born with Congenital Heart Defects. We currently have three students who have had open heart surgery: Layla, Walker, and Derrick.”
The HEART Academy kicked off the challenge this year by introducing students to the “heart heroes.”
“Students then were encouraged to register online and share information via email, in-person, or social media. Once they began to collect money, they would receive instant prizes, which included key chains of the heart hero characters and mystery gifts,” Smith said. “We also had classroom challenges. The teacher who had the most students to register online would receive a gift card. The children enjoyed that competition, as well as the teachers!”
The funds raised by the students will go to the American Heart Association.
“Walker, my son, had to have 3 different surgeries years ago, but because of the research they have been able to do, it is now down to one surgery,” Smith said. “The money raised helps to support all of those affected by heart disease, kids and adults. With further research and technology, it will be exciting to see what the future holds.”
Smith hopes students learned about taking care of themselves while participating in the challenge.
“I hope that students gain knowledge about taking care of themselves. Through Kids Heart Challenge, they were able to watch a video about the signs of a stroke and learn hands only CPR. The challenge also encourages students to exercise and eat healthy,” Smith said. “We were able to show that children born with heart defects are capable and healthy. The money they raised helps support families of their friends in the classroom. The American Heart Association does a great job in supplying plenty of resources to families.”
