February is Black History Month, and each year, icons from the past are highlighted for their efforts and accomplishments during this time.
For HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School, student projects, special lessons and books related are being used to help teach students about the many important Black figures in history.
“It's something we try to embed in all our teaching units, but we pay special attention this month,” said Tiffany Welbourn, an instructional partner at HEART Academy.
According to Welbourn, students at the school worked to put together informative displays on Black icons like Booker T. Washington and Sojourner Truth. These displays currently hang on the walls at HEART Academy.
Displays on the walls include QR codes that can be scanned to see information put together about each person featured.
“In previous years, our kids have been able to share the information they have gathered publicly with people in the community and across classrooms,” Welbourn said. “We couldn't do that this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so our teachers have been creative and found ways to still share the research highlighting people from Black history.”
Welbourn said a third-grade student reads information about a related subject during morning announcements as part of a special unit. Each morning, the students hear about a different subject, with Jackie Robinson highlighted Thursday.
Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball and was the subject of the biopic “42” starring Chadwick Boseman.
HEART Academy kindergarten teacher Synthia Howell, a 38-year Athens City Schools veteran who attended school in Athens when institutions were desegregated across the country, has been teaching her students about the Underground Railroad, a network used to help slaves travel to cities in Northern states that did not practice slavery.
Welbourn said Howell's and her students pretended to be on the Underground Railroad, and the kids got very into the experience.
“It is very important to highlight diversity and Black culture,” Welbourn said. “We are celebrating people who helped pave the way and made it possible for us all to sit in the same room today.”
Media Specialist Carla Daws has done a “great job” finding books and other resources to offer to the students that are diverse and topical to Black History Month, she said.
“The students have completed projects based on those books,” Welbourn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.