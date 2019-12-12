Alabama is one of 16 states in the nation currently reporting widespread influenza activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC also offers ways to keep it from continuing to spread.
Reports show the United States winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. The last flu season this early was in 2003-2004. As a result, health officials believe there is a decent chance flu season will peak much earlier than normal.
Influenza activity across the U.S. has been elevated for four weeks and continues to increase, according to the CDC. Health officials tend to consider a flu season to be officially underway when — for at least three weeks in a row — a significant percentage of U.S. doctor’s office visits are due to flu-like illnesses.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny and stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people also report vomiting and diarrhea.
900 deaths nationally
Last week, the agency estimated there have already been 1.7 million flu illnesses, 16,000 hospitalizations and at least 900 flu-related deaths nationally.
The CDC reported most of the activity is influenza B/Victoria viruses, which are unusual this time of year and usually don't abound until March and April. Influenza A (H1N1) is the next most common flu.
So far, more than 169.1 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed, according to the CDC, which recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each season.
It's not too late to get vaccinated, according to the CDC, which said vaccination is the best way to reduce the risk from flu and potentially serious complications.
How to avoid flu
Other ways to reduce the spread of the flu include:
• Avoiding close contact with sick people;
• Limiting contact with others while sick;
• Staying home for at least 24 hours after a fever is gone without using a fever-reducer;
• Covering nose and mouth;
• Washing hands with soap and water;
• Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth;
• Cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces; and
• Taking doctor-prescribed flu antiviral drugs, which can make the illness milder and shorten the time you are sick.
Flu in the classroom
School classrooms are a breeding ground for bacteria and germs, according to Jennifer Ponder, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education.
“Children are very observant and hear about the flu in conversation, on the radio and on the television,” Ponder said. “It is important that caretakers and educators continue those conversations to create healthy hygiene habits in children. In order to succeed in the classroom, a child needs to be healthy and present, so starting good hygiene early on will increase their chances of success.”
Material for teachers
The CDC has a resource for educators to incorporate hygiene and the flu into their curriculum. It is called “Teaching Children About the Flu.” Activities include:
• Singing “If You Are Happy and You Know It, Scrub Your Hands” while hand-washing to ensure students wash the appropriate amount of time;
• Modeling how to wash hands with the appropriate amount of soap;
• Learning to cough or sneeze in the elbow or sleeve if tissues are unavailable; and
• Simulating how germs spread by using a pinch of glitter. (Glitter spreads easily and is difficult to remove, which illustrates how easily germs spread from person to person.)
Parents can help
Ponder said parents can also help keep germs out of the classroom.
She suggests parents send hand sanitizer, paper towels, tissues and disinfectants to school to help keep the classroom clean. When a child is running a fever, coughing or sneezing excessively, lethargic or showing other symptoms of the flu, keep him or her home. If symptoms persist, call your pediatrician.
“Parents should be talking to children about the flu and flu symptoms,” Ponder said. “Reiterate what they are hearing at school, on TV and from their friends. Use these opportunities to talk about germs, proper hand-washing and keeping your home clean.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
