Dressing for success means different things to different people, but to one local nonprofit organization it means a singular thing — a Little Pink Dress and the ability to raise tens of thousands of dollars to assist local people dealing with cancer.
The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation was formed in 2013 for the sole purpose of making a difference in the lives and outcomes of Cullman County cancer patients. Filling a void that would otherwise go unrecognized — Cullman County Bosom Buddies is the only foundation serving cancer patients — the organization can help a patient receiving active cancer treatment in Cullman County with a lifeline for basic living expenses that could mean the difference between finishing or not completing their medical care.
On any given day, those needs could include past utility bills, housing assistance, a gas or food card — or even the replacement of a set of bald tires so a patient can get safely to and from a treatment facility.
“Our goal is to keep patients in their cancer treatment program until it is finished,” said foundation board member Judy Watts. “And it’s not just paying rent or utilities, it’s helping people.”
To date, that help has been significant.
“So far this year, we’ve helped 28 patients with 73 bills totaling about $30,000,” Watts said. “It grows every year. In 2021, we helped 41 patients for a total of $40,856.96. Since 2013, we’ve helped for a total of $125,889.32.”
That amount of financial assistance doesn’t come easy — and it only comes at all through a small group of long-time volunteers, a five-member board, the support of Cullman County individuals and businesses, and two major fundraisers, including the one held each fall, the Little Pink Dress benefit.
An annual social occasion, this year, the foundation’s Little Pink Dress benefit on Oct. 4 was its most successful to date. Like with many things, a global pandemic had a lot to do with that.
“Because of COVID, we canceled in 2020, and 2021 was a catch-up year,” Watts said. “Now, people are ready to get out and socialize, get together and talk with friends.”
This year, that equalled a lot of getting together, Watts said.
“We had a wonderful attendance,” she said, “and 293 people bought tickets. We had a houseful. This has been far and above over our past events.”
While the organization is still tabulating the proceeds of the current event, Watts noted that the 2021 benefit cleared $23,000 — all because of the community.
“If we need help with something, all we have to do is ask,” said Watts about of level of local participation she attributes to three things: “We really do help, the money stays in Cullman County and we are all volunteers.”
Assisting those volunteers with volunteer efforts of their own at this year’s event were 25 “celebrity waiters,” music by the Wallace State Jazz Band, dozens of donated silent auction items and food provided by Chat & Chew.
That continuous combination of effort and donations will help keep patients in financial need in their treatment programs, and not just breast cancer patients, Watts said.
“We are here not just for breast cancer,” Watts said. “We help any cancer patient getting treatment in Cullman County.”
The 2022 Little Pink Dress benefit celebrity waiters included:
Cullman City Police Chief, Kenny Culpepper
City of Cullman, Assist. Chief, Dave Nassetta
City of Cullman, Police Captain, Jeff Warnke
City of Cullman, Sergeant, Herman Adam Clark
Cullman Co. Commissioner, Gary Marchman
Cullman Co. Commissioner, Kerry Watson
Cullman Co. Commissioner, Kelly Duke
Cullman CO. Commissioner, Cory Freeman
Cullman Co. Commission Chairman, Jeff Clemmons
Hanceville City Mayor, Kenneth Nail
Cullman County D. A - Elect, Champ Crocker
Cullman County, State Senator, Cory Harbison
V.P. of Development for Drinkard Development, Jason Grimmett
Cull. Co. Circuit Court Judge, Greg Nicholas
Cull. CO. Civil Court Judge, Chad Floyd
Cull. Co. District Court Judge, Rusty Turner
Cull. Co. Economic Development Director, Bradley Williams
Cull.Co. District Judge, J. Chad Floyd
Cull. CO. Sheriff, Matt Gentry
Cull. Co. Deputy, Ed Potter
Cull. Co. Deputy, Joey Collier
Cull.Co. Deputy, Chayton Grimmett
Cull, Co. Deputy, Trevor Clemmons
Warrant Officer, James Chivers
Loan Officer at Guild Mortgage, Ben Tankersley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.