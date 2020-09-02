It has been almost a week since Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. While the storm may have passed, the damage left in its wake will take months, if not longer, to clean up.
Athens Fire and Rescue Chief James Hand said he has family that lives in a community outside of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The area was hit hard by Laura as it made landfall on the Gulf Coast.
While supplies have been making their way to Lake Charles itself, Hand's family told him surrounding communities are not receiving as much relief support as is needed.
“(My cousin) was saying there are several communities in need of water and different supplies,” Hand said. “We thought about it, talked about it and decided 'Hey, let's help these communities out.' We decided to try to get what we could together and go down there and help those guys.”
Athens Fire and Rescue will be accepting donations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at Station No. 1 on the corner of Washington and Hine streets.
Items requested include bottled water, nonperishable food items, bug spray, baby items (diapers, wipes and formula), bleach, moisture absorbers (like DampRid), fuel, battery-operated fans, neck gaiters, flashlights, generators, window unit air conditioners, sunscreen, basic toiletries, work gloves, tarps and chainsaws.
According to a release by the City of Athens on the relief effort, once delivered, the items will go to communities outside of Lake Charles, like Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Carlyss, Gillis, Hackberry, Cameron, Iowa and Vinton. Hand said those areas do not have power or running water at this time and may be without for six weeks or more.
Hand said some local businesses have already pledged pallets of water and other items. He said he and some other volunteers plan on making the trip to Louisiana with the collected donations Saturday morning.
“Of course, family is going to help family out, but we thought there are so many out there in need,” he said. “You can look back at events we went through several years ago with the tornadoes. We knew how bad being without power for just a week interrupted our lives, so we can only imagine them being without power for at least six more weeks and the water system not good. Anything we can do to try to help those people out.”
