Everyone can use a helping hand from time to time. For first responders like members of Athens Police Department, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused extra strain on top of an already stressful occupation.
That's why Country Financial began a program called Operation Helping Heroes. On Wednesday, local representatives David Turner, Phillip Burton and Anthony Wallen presented Police Chief Floyd Johnson with a check for $3,600 as part of the program.
According to the company's website, Country Financial representatives donated more than $600,000 to “local heroes” in their communities in 2019, including military service members and medical professionals. The company pledged to increase that amount to $3 million in 2020 “to show our support for those giving their all when we need them most.”
“Stuff like this helps tremendously,” Johnson said. “”There is no way to express how much we appreciate the support.”
Johnson said the funds will be used to purchase honor guard equipment and for training purposes. The donation will allow his department to do some things “we weren't able to,” he said.
David Turner with Country Financial said APD was given funds through the program last year and was selected for another donation because “we like what they are doing.”
“It's great,” Turner said of being able to make the donation. “Country Financial has given out a lot of money through this program. When you can help your community and give back, it's a really good thing.”
Turner said future donations made locally by his company will probably be aimed at helping volunteer fire departments.
