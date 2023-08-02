Athens State University is pleased to announce the appointment of Redstone GCI Senior Managing Consultant, Scott Henry, to the College of Business’ Board of Visitors by Athens State’s Board of Trustees. His appointment is for a three-year term.
Henry has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Auburn University and is affiliated with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). As a Certified Public Accountant with over 30 years of accounting experience, he works with the Redstone GCI client base on a variety of issues pertaining to government contracting accounting and compliance.
Henry specializes in assisting clients with their development of compliant accounting systems, preparing and assisting with financial audits, assisting with proposal pricing and cost volumes, and interim CFO/Controller duties. Henry also assists contractors after contract award with cost accounting, indirect rate structures, payroll, and general accounting functions.
Henry spent 10 years in public accounting, including one year as President of a third party payroll company. During this time, he specialized in helping small businesses set up their accounting system and assisted them with their month and year end closing process. He then went on to work for a mid-sized government contractor and became their accounting manager. Over his 20 years in the Government Contracting industry, Henry has been the accounting manager or controller for government contractors ranging in size from 50 to 800 employees. He also currently serves as a board member for Athens City Schools.
