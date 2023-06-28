Henry Fudge resigned from his seat as the District 1 representative for the Limestone County Board of Education at the board meeting on Tuesday, June 27.
The board discussed plans to accept letters of intent from residents in the district. They will accept those letters until July 11, one week before the next board meeting when they plan to vote to fill that District 1 seat. If the board does not appoint someone within 30 days then the state will appoint someone to fill that seat. More information will be shared by the board on the Limestone County Schools social media pages and anyone interested can email their letter to Superintendent Randy Shearouse.
Fudge was not at the meeting, but sent an email that Shearouse read stating that he decided to leave the board to pursue teaching again. He renewed his certification last fall to help as a substitute and it reignited his passion for being in the classroom, Fudge said in his letter. He was elected with 59 percent of the vote last November in a race against Sheryl Scales. The board unanimously voted to accept Fudge's resignation on Tuesday.
Three other items were up for discussion and approval during the meeting. A Memorandum of Agreement between Limestone County Board of Education and Alabama State Department of Education for Jobs for Alabama Graduates (JAG) Program and a breakfast meal price increase for the 2023-2024 school year for employees and children visitors to $2.85 were both approved unanimously.
After a report from two central office employees about changes made to the 2023-2024 Student Handbook the board voted 3-2 for the new handbook, meaning the item failed. Ronald Christ and Greta Kilgore voted against the item because they said they would've liked time to review it and see those changes before voting. The board will bring it back for a vote at the next meeting on July 18.
During the Superintendent's Report, the Alabama Department of Public Examiners presented their Audit Report of the system which they said had no findings.
The superintendent also announced approval by the state department of education for the system's participation in the universal breakfast program, offering free breakfast to all students.
The following consent agenda was approved.
- A. Approval of Minutes
- 1. June 13, 2023 Board Work Session Minutes
- 2. June 13, 2023 Board Meeting Minutes
- B. Overnight Trips
- 1. Ardmore High School
- a. Cross Country track team to travel to Joe Wheeler State Park on July 16-19, 2023 for team-building activities
- b. Envirothon team members to travel to New Brunswick, Canada on July 22-30, 2023 to participate in the Envirothon International Competition
- 2. Elkmont High School
- a. Cheerleaders to travel to the University of Alabama on July 11-14, 2023 to participate in UCA Cheer Camp
- 1. Ardmore High School
- C. School Agreements and Other Items
- 1. Clements High School
- a. Five-Year Agreement between Clements High School and Chambers Bottling Company (Coca Cola)/Redi-To-Serve for Exclusive Rights to Provide Drinks and Snacks at the School with the Company Providing Three Daktronics Scoreboards/Wireless Scoreboard Consoles at No Cost to the School
- 2. East Limestone High School
- a. Schoolwide Agreement with hudl
- 3. West Limestone High School
- a. Five-Year Agreement between West Limestone High School and Chambers Bottling Company (Coca Cola)/Redi-To-Serve for Exclusive Rights to Provide Drinks and Snacks at the School with the Company Providing Three Daktronics Scoreboards/Wireless Scoreboard Consoles at No Cost to the School
- 1. Clements High School
- D. District Purchases and Renewals
- 1. General Fund
- a. Renewal of Edulastic for 3,200 Students Seats at a Cost of $4.20 per Seat for a Total Cost of $13,440.00 (Includes Unlimited Number of Teacher and Administrator Seats at No Cost)
- b. Item removed from agenda
- c. Purchase of Simbli Planning Module through eBOARDsolutions at a Cost of $5,417.00 for August 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024
- 2. Federal Funds
- a. Correction: An agreement with Bailey Education Group, LLC to provide leadership development opportunities through the Aspiring Administrator Academy and the Capstone Leadership Project at a cost of $46,000.00 was approved at the June 13, 2023 Board meeting. The correction is that Bailey Consultants will be working with approximately 20 aspiring administrators instead of 15 at a cost of $40,000. They will conduct the Capstone Leadership Project for up to three current administrators at a cost of $3,000 each for a cost of $9,000. The correct total cost of the contract is $49,000.00.
- b. Purchase of TeachTown enCORE, Meta Play Student Subscription, and Transition to Adulthood at a Total Cost of $40,570.00
- 1. General Fund
- E. Local School Purchases and Renewals
- 1. Tanner High School
- a. Purchase of a New Sound System for the Press Box at a Cost of $5,188.00 Using Football Program Funds
- 1. Tanner High School
The Personnel Actions approved in the agenda will be available online at enewscourier.com
7. DISCUSSION/APPROVAL OF PERSONNEL ACTIONS
A. New Positions
1. One Speech Language Pathologist, Central Office
2. Twelve Custodian Positions-(List Attached)
3. Two secretary positions- Ardmore High School and East Limestone High School
4. Two Itinerant Special Education Teacher Positions, East Limestone High School
5. One Health/PE Teacher Unit, Elkmont High School
6. One State Funded Unit, Tanner Elementary School
7. One State Funded Unit, Sugar Creek Elementary School
8. One State Funded Unit, Johnson Elementary School
9. One 240 day secretary position- Owens Facility
10. One State Funded Unit, Creekside Elementary School
11. One State Funded Unit, Clements High School
B. Resignations
1. Robert Johnson, ISS Instructional Assistant, Clements High School, retroactive to June 6, 2023
2. Andrew Floyd, Teacher, Piney Chapel Elementary, retroactive to June 6, 2023
3. Deborah Kenyon, Principal, Tanner High School, effective June 29, 2023
4. Dallas Gonzalez, Teacher, Tanner High School, effective July 9, 2023
5. Caitlin Sims, Custodian, Central Office, retroactive to June 13, 2023
6. Zach Meadows, Teacher, Elkmont High School, retroactive to June 14, 2023
7. Jennifer Janzen, Band Director, East Limestone High School, retroactive to June 8, 2023
C. Contracts
1. Marissa Brogan, Teacher, Creekside Primary, $30 per hour, not to exceed 115 hours, effective June 28, 2023
2. Jesslyn Helton, Reading Coach, Johnson Elementary, $30 per hour, not to exceed 20 hours, effective July 1, 2023
3. Dr. Patricia Austin, Director of Special Education, Central Office, paid at daily rate of $539.50, retroactive to June 20-June 30, 2023
4. Charity Motquin, District Math Coach, Central Office, five additional days pay at daily rate, effective June 28, 2023
5. Amanda Poff, District Math Coach, Central Office, five additional days pay at daily rate, effective June 28, 2023
6. Erick Tibeau, Parent Mileage Contract, retroactive to January 4- May 24, 2023
7. Elkmont Elementary School, Kindergarten Camp Teachers, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed $840, effective July 3-21, 2023
a. Meagan Collins
b. Kenethia Imaghodor
c. Kelli Lauderdale
d. Morgan Terry
e. Carrie Powell
8. Sue Solomon, Summer Receptionist, Blue Springs Elementary, paid $10.00 per hour, not to exceed $800, effective July 1- July 31, 2023
9. Blue Springs Elementary Kindergarten Camp Teachers, paid $30 per hour, not to exceed $405, effective July 18-20, 2023
a. Miranda Dees
b. Shaina Hays
c. Kayla Martin
d. Rachel Thacker
e. Erika Zirbel
10. Lindsay Scott, Summer Receptionist, Tanner Elementary School, paid $10 per hour, not to exceed $800, effective July 1- July 31, 2023
11. Cheyenne Leach, Kindergarten Camp Teacher, Blue Springs Elementary, paid $30.00 per hour, not to exceed $405, effective July 18- July 20, 2023
12. Monica Newby, Intervention Teacher, Creekside Elementary, replacing Carlie Colazzo-Rogers, effective 2023-2024 school year paid $30 per hour, not to exceed $23, 250
13. Amanda Childers, Summer SOAR Bus Aide, Sugar Creek Elementary School, paid $25.50 per trip, not to exceed $765, retroactive to May 31- June 29, 2023
14. Kimberly Hubbard, CSFO, Amendment to Contract
D. Transfers
1. Cali Miranda Stewart, Teacher, Tanner Elementary, transferring to Teacher, Blue Springs Elementary, effective July 28, 2023
2. Elijah Jackson, Technical Specialist, Sugar Creek Elementary, transferring to Technical Specialist II, Sugar Creek Elementary, effective July 1, 2023
3. Corey Winters, Teacher, Clements High School, transferring to Jobs for Alabama Graduates (JAG) Specialist, effective July 1, 2023
4. Kaitlin Hicks, Instructional Assistant, East Limestone High School, transferring to Itinerant Special Education Teacher, East Limestone High School, effective July 28, 2023
5. Kandye Jones, Assistant Principal Johnson and Piney Chapel Elementary Schools, transferring to Principal, Piney Chapel Elementary School, effective July 1, 2023
6. William Casey Pirtle, Assistant Principal Clements High School, transferring to Principal, Alternative School, effective July 1, 2023
E. New Personnel
1. Ardmore High School
a. Nathan King, PE Teacher, replacing Andrew Smith, effective July 1, 2023
b. Joseph Fritz, Teacher, replacing Rachel Bobo, effective July 28, 2023
c. Charlote Chavez, CNP, replacing Pam Wagnon, effective August 1, 2023
2. Blue Springs Elementary School
a. Olivia Waddell, Teacher, replacing Sarah Gould, effective July 28, 2023
b. Lane Romine, OSR PreK Auxiliary Teacher, replacing Samantha Garner, effective July 28, 2023
3. Cedar Hill Elementary School
a. Kelly King, Teacher, replacing Nadia O'Connor, effective July 28, 2023
b. CORRECTION: Melissa Woodard was hired as a new teacher. She is a transfer from Creekside Elementary School
4. Clements High School
a. Torey Baird, PE/Health Teacher, replacing Brian Gafford, effective July 28, 2023
b. Teresa Lawrence, Teacher, replacing Jordan Crowson, effective July 28, 2023
5. Creekside Primary School
a. CORRECTION: Leigh Ann Carter, Teacher, hire date was approved July 28, 2023. The correct date should be August 1, 2023
6. East Limestone High School
a. Anthony Pettus, Instructional Assistant, replacing David Reynolds, effective July 31, 2023
b. Mallory Hooker, Secretary, replacing Kim Tucker, effective July 28, 2023
7. Elkmont High School
a. Corey Tidwell, ACCESS Facilitator, replacing Kevin McKoy, effective July 28, 2023
b. Katharine Bates, Middle School Counselor, replacing Katie Clark, effective July 1, 2023
c. Anna Schrimsher, Teacher, replacing Erin Chambless, effective July 28, 2023
d. Cassandra Muse, Instructional Supervisor, replacing Louise Campbell, effective July 1, 2023
8. Johnson Elementary School
a. Lori Brock, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Paul McBroom, effective July 31, 2023
b. Megan Holloway, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, replacing Kimberly Mullen, effective July 31, 2023
c. Haleigh Winter, Teacher, replacing Kennedy Leopard, effective July 28, 2023
9. Piney Chapel Elementary School
a. Stephanie Baker, Itinerant Special Education Instructional Assistant, effective July 31, 2023
10. Tanner Elementary School
a. Anna Reagan Clem, Nurse, replacing Julia Kovacs, effective July 28, 2023
b. Dawn Boyd, Teacher, replacing Lily Caraway, effective July 28, 2023
c. Landon Stephens, PE Teacher, replacing Casey Craig, effective July 28, 2023
d. Brook White, Teacher, replacing Miranda Stewart, effective July 28, 2023
11. Tanner High School
a. Katherine Smira, Teacher, replacing Dallas Gonzalez, effective July 28, 2023
b. CORRECTION: Marisa Szlachta, Teacher, approved for Tanner Elementary, correct school is Tanner High School
12. West Limestone High School
a. Robert Barber, Custodian, replacing Michael Cain, retroactive to June 20, 2023
b. Bethany Krieger Matthews, CNP Worker, replacing Stephanie Appleton, effective August 1, 2023
13. Limestone County Career Technical Center
a. Timothy Grace, Collision Repair Instructor, replacing Mike Raney, effective August 8, 2023
14. Special Education Department
a. CORRECTION: Dr. Patricia Austin, Director of Special Education approved effective date was June 20, 2023. The correct date is July 1, 2023.
15. Transportation Department
a. April Steele, Bus Aide, replacing Hannah Cobb, effective August 2, 2023
b. Jason Webster, Bus Driver, replacing Sandra Pylant, effective August 2, 2023
c. Weston Stewart, Bus Driver, replacing Morgan Ellis, effective August 2, 2023
d. Benjamin Greene, Bus Driver, Transportation, replacing Beth Herron, effective August 2, 2023
F. Leaves of Absence
1. James Boldin, Maintenance Worker, CO, leave in lieu of sick leave, 33 hours
2. Tina White, Custodian, LCCTC, leave of absence over 20 days, retroactive to June 6- August 2, 2023
G. Stipends
1. LETRS Stipend, $1,000 ( List Attached )
H. Volunteers
1. Ardmore High School, Band Chaperones, effective 2023-2024 school year (List Attached)
2. Owens Campus, Volunteer, Mary Bassham, effective 2023-2024 school year
