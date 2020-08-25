When Dana Sims Henry woke up Tuesday morning, she was ready to accept whatever outcome happened. She said she and her opponent Marcia Day both worked their hearts out while campaigning for the vacant District 4 spot on the Athens City Council.
Now, after the votes have been tallied, it is Henry that will assume the mantle of city councilwoman for the next four years.
Henry defeated Day by a scant 39 votes, 470 to 431. That includes votes cast Tuesday in District 4 as well as absentee ballots. Any provisional ballots will be added to the tally next week when the other four city council members meet to canvass the official results.
The seat Henry will be taking over is currently vacant after Joseph Cannon transitioned to his new post as Limestone County License Commissioner in October 2019.
Not only is Henry taking the helm of District 4, she is also the fourth woman to ever sit on the Athens City Council.
“It's still a little surreal,” Henry said. "I knew it was going to be close. It came down to who voted, what you had to say, how you said it and who it resonated with. I told a friend of mine the dice were rolled a few weeks ago, and tonight, they landed. I'm very excited for the opportunity.”
Henry, 52, is a graduate of Athens High School and a small business owner. She runs Hyatt & Sims Inc., a custom framing shop on The Square in Athens.
She said being not only a woman but a mother will allow her to bring a different perspective to the city council.
“Men and women view problems differently, and I do think I can add a different perspective about what is already being talked about,” Henry said. “Working moms have to juggle responsibilities, and I will bring that kind of idea to the city council.”
Henry said District 4 has several issues surrounding growth that need to be addressed before they “get out of hand.” She said there are many roads in the area that are being tasked with work they were not designed to handle.
“We have to get things ready for the growth we already know we are experiencing and even more to come,” she said. “If we do not get ahead of it, we'll constantly be playing catch-up.”
