From neighbors and firefighters to a man who just happened to be driving by, there was no shortage of people willing to help when a mobile home caught fire Wednesday in Clements.
Deon and Felica Malone were in their home when Deon first realized there was smoke coming from a neighbor's residence. A local high school student, Deon was home because of the extended school closure. He said he didn't think much of the smoke at first.
"I assumed we're out here in the country, so smoke is smoke because she got a burn pile," Deon said.
Then he heard cries for help. That's when he got his mom involved.
The pair rushed outside to help put out the flames and check on the residents. A woman who was trapped inside managed to get out through a window and was later taken by helicopter to an area hospital. Her condition was not known as of The News Courier's press deadline.
Brad Davis said he was driving along U.S. 72 when he saw the thick smoke coming from the trailer park on Shaw Road. The Hartselle resident immediately changed his route to check out the scene.
He arrived after everyone had gotten out of the mobile home, so he set about making sure the home next to it was also evacuated in case the fire spread.
"I stuck my ear to the door and heard a TV," he said. "With all the schools being out, I was worried kids might be in there, so I busted the door open and went through to check the house."
Davis said once volunteer firefighters arrived, he noticed one of them having issues, so the combat veteran stayed to help. His son watched from Davis' car as Davis carried a fire hose and did whatever he could to help put out the flames, but Davis said his son is used to watching Dad stop for people in need.
Clements, Tanner and Owens volunteer fire departments and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office were among the agencies who responded to the fire.
