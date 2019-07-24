Cedar Hill Elementary School celebrated the summer vacation coming to an end with a Hawaiian-themed back-to-school bash Thursday featuring decor, school-themed Scattergories and plenty of fun at the photo booth. Pictured, front row, from left, are Kristin Dorning, Emily Paschall and Heather Snider; back row, Jennifer Glasscock, Kristin Bates and Darlene Haney.
Here today, gone to Maui!
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at McConnell Chapel, with Chris Hooten and Ronnie Patton officiating. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Helen Faye Sandlin, 84, of Athens, formerly of Cullman, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born April 2, 1935, in Cullman County, Alabama, to Emmett Lumpkin and Ida Copeland Lumpkin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Littleton Sandlin; one brother, Jimmie Lumpkin;…
Funeral service for Charles Edward Adams, 83, of Athens will be 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Athens Church of God, with Dr. Rev. John Taggert officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Athens Church of God. Burial will be Roselawn Cemetery. Mr. Adams passed aw…
