Here today, gone to Maui!

Cedar Hill Elementary School celebrated the summer vacation coming to an end with a Hawaiian-themed back-to-school bash Thursday featuring decor, school-themed Scattergories and plenty of fun at the photo booth. Pictured, front row, from left, are Kristin Dorning, Emily Paschall and Heather Snider; back row, Jennifer Glasscock, Kristin Bates and Darlene Haney.

 Courtesy Photo

