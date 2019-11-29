Small Business Saturday is celebrating its 10th anniversary Saturday, Nov. 30, and High Cotton Arts is creating a game plan to score a win for small business owners.
In Alabama, Nov. 30 is also Iron Bowl Saturday, and local merchants have to compete for football fans’ attention.
“Each year, American Express asks for ideas on how to improve Small Business Saturday, and each year we submit the suggestion to hold it on any Saturday but Iron Bowl Saturday, but I guess that isn’t as big of a concern in other parts of the country,” joked Athens Arts League board member Holly Hollman.
To entice football fans to support small businesses like the artists at High Cotton Arts, Athens Arts League is hosting “High Fives at High Cotton” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.
Football fans who wear their favorite team colors — Alabama, Auburn or any other team — can register for a $50 gift card to spend with an artist at High Cotton Arts for either classes or merchandise. Fans can also register for a pair of tickets to see The Pine Hill Haints perform Friday, Jan. 3, at The Loft in Athens.
There will be game day snacks and free crafts for kids.
High Cotton Arts is serving as an American Express Small Business Saturday Neighborhood Champion, and will have small business shopping totes, stickers and pens available to give away while supplies last. High Cotton also shared some of its shop small shopping totes with their retail neighbors, Hendricks-Patton-Rancl and Snapdragon Kids.
“When you support our artists and other small business owners, you are supporting the people who donate to your local fundraisers, who live in your neighborhood and who have watched your children grow up in this community,” said High Cotton Arts part-time manager and artist Sonya Gordon.
This year’s celebration marks a decade of support for local business owners by American Express. Since the campaign began in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays. That’s $103 billion toward helping communities thrive.
An average of two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at small businesses in the United States stays in those local communities, according to American Express. That means shopping small helps bring better schools and city services and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country.
“When you invest in local small businesses, you invest in your community,” Gordon said. “Your small business owners are supporting the local economy and are working to enhance Athens and Limestone County.”
