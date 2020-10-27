Musician Thom Mathews took to the stage Saturday at High Cotton Arts in Athens for a clinic on playing guitar. As the old-school metalhead shredded away on his axe, he invited members of the audience to ask a variety of questions. Topics ranged from what type of pick Mathews uses and how he learned to play his instrument to which songs and guitarists are his favorites, as well as more technical questions. Mathews said this is one of only a handful of clinics he has hosted, but he hopes to do more in the future.