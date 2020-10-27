High Cotton Arts hosts Art of Shredding guitar clinic
- J.R. Tidwell jr@athensnews-courier.com
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Roger Dale Jackson, 74, of Athens, Alabama, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence. Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Spry Funeral Home. Burial in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. until service Monday at Spry.
Gene Burch Cannon, 70, of Athens, passed away on Sunday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
Ruth Morris Jones Dawson was born in Elkmont, Alabama, on November 11, 1927, to Joe and Tula Morris. She was the second of three daughters, Mary Ellen Morris and Martha Jo "Mot" Christopher (Charles). Ms. Dawson died October 25, 2020, at approximately 2 p.m. at Athens-Limestone Hospital with…
Bobby Lee Groce was born October 19, 1934, in Athens, Alabama. He left this earth in Pensacola, Florida, Saturday, October 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Leona Groce; brother, Robert Groce (Rachel); sisters, Christine Hunter (Louie), and Maveline Horton Hill (…
Most Popular
Articles
- THE 'BUC' STOPS HERE: Buc-ee's travel center planned for Athens
- Narcotics investigation leads to rape charge
- Former Limestone employee facing sexual misconduct charges
- Limestone man charged with drug trafficking
- CITY SCHOOLS: Board creates new role, appoints interim principal
- Arrest reports for 10/21/20
- ACS board votes to buy out Holladay's contract
- Driver arrested in fatal U.S. 31 wreck
- Arrest reports for 10/22/20
- FAMILY TRADITION: Relatives hand-pick cotton at Hobbs Farms reunion
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.