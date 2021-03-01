A high-speed chase that started in Giles County, Tennessee, ended in a crash Monday in Limestone County.
Michelle Williamson, Limestone County director of community relations, said the Limestone County Sheriff's Office was notified around 3:45 p.m. Monday by Giles County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office that deputies were in pursuit of a suspect traveling southbound on Interstate 65. Williamson said LCSO was told the pursuit started after the suspect shot an individual in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Giles County deputies also informed LCSO that the vehicle driven by the suspect was used to ram several other vehicles and force them off the road, Williamson said. GCSO discontinued their chase at the state line, at which point LCSO took over.
According to emergency scanner traffic, speeds reached more than 120 mph. The suspect attempted to leave the interstate but ended up traveling the wrong direction, heading southbound onto an I-65 North on ramp toward oncoming traffic.
The suspect's vehicle then connected head-on with another vehicle. Both drivers were treated at Athens-Limestone Hospital and later released. The suspect was transferred to the Limestone County Jail.
LCSO did not immediately identify the suspect.
