Three boats in a fishing tournament at Ingalls Harbor capsized Saturday on Wheeler Lake, according to our news partner WAFF.
Mike Overall, motor pool captain with the Morgan County Rescue Squad, told WAFF boaters left Ingalls Harbor around 4 a.m. Saturday to participate in the Winter Blues on Wheeler tournament.
The rescue squad later received reports of three boats in distress and assisted with the rescue.
Overall said high winds played the biggest factor in the incidents, according to WAFF.
Overall said no injuries or casualties were reported and the water temperature was 41 degrees.
