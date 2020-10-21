Fans of the annual Limestone County Historical Society Christmas ornament will not have to wait much longer to get their hands on the 2020 edition.
According to Kama Heaps, who is in charge of the ornament sales for the society, this year's ornament depicts Athens Stadium, best known as the football field for the Athens High School's football team. That said, many different Golden Eagles athletes across multiple sports use the structure for their events these days.
“We are tickled this year to do the stadium,” Heaps said. “So many people have connections with it in different ways because so many groups are using it now.”
The ornaments are $15 each and are sold exclusively at Osborne's Jewelers off U.S. 72 in the Publix shopping center. Heaps said the ornaments will go on sale this week, and are expected to sell out.
“If someone wants it, I suggest they go get it,” she said.
Heaps said the ornament sale is the only fundraiser the Historical Society does each year. The ornaments are 24-karat gold-plated brass, and only 300 have been made as part of the limited run. Each ornament comes with a slip of paper confirming which number it is in the run as well as containing some background information on Athens Stadium. The keepsake was done by D'ore Ornament Designs Inc. in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
“We only depict buildings or iconic structures within Limestone County,” Heaps said. “We always use the ornaments as a way to celebrate the community.”
Heaps said the Historical Society used the funds raised by the ornament sales to help fund the placement and care of historical markers throughout the county, which she said is the primary focus of the group. The society also does some reclamation and restoration work at local cemeteries, gives books about history to local third graders and puts out a quarterly publication, “Limestone Legacy,” for members.
Visit limestonecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information on the group.
