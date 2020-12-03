The Limestone County Historical Society has been selling Christmas ornaments depicting historic buildings or iconic structures in the county for many years.
But ornament sales director Kama Heaps said the society has never seen an ornament as popular as the one this year.
This year's ornament depicts Athens Stadium, home of the Athens High School football, soccer and track and field teams. It also has hosted the Limestone County Relay for Life for many years. Heaps said the ornament was so popular, it sold out of its initial run of 300 and 100 more have been ordered.
“It's really unusual for us to do this,” Heaps said of having to order more ornaments. “They have been really popular with everybody having a connection with the stadium. We sold out quicker than we have with any ornament I've been involved with. It's been exciting.”
Heaps said the additional ornaments will be delivered this week and can be ordered by emailing lchsornamentsales@gmail.com or calling her at 256-658-6095. Ornaments are $15 each.
“We are taking orders now and I'll be able to get in touch with people to get the ornament to them,” Heaps said. “We will get the ornaments to them in plenty of time for Christmas.”
Heaps said the ornament sale is the only fundraiser the Historical Society does each year. Each ornament comes with a slip of paper confirming which number it is in the run as well as containing some background information on Athens Stadium. The keepsake was done by D'ore Ornament Designs Inc., in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Heaps said the feedback she has been getting on the ornament confirms just how important Athens Stadium is to people in the community.
“People have said their daughter was a cheerleader all through school and cheered at the stadium or their kids played football there or they currently go (to Athens High),” Heaps said. “Or they went to the school and they have the memories at that stadium from their time in high school. We don't have a lot of people buying one, we have people buying three or more. We had one person buy 10. Lots of people are buying multiples because of what the stadium means to them.”
Heaps said the Historical Society uses the funds raised by the ornament sales to help fund the placement and care of historical markers throughout the county, which she said is the primary focus of the group. The society also does some reclamation and restoration work at local cemeteries, gives books about history to local third graders and puts out a quarterly publication, “Limestone Legacy,” for members.
Visit limestonecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information on the group.
