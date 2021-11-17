Each November the Limestone County Historical Society offers a unique Christmas ornament for sale as its only fundraiser of the year. The group always chooses a point of interest from Limestone County to depict.
According to Kama Heaps, who is in charge of the ornament sales for the society, this year's ornament depicts the new Athens High School on U.S. 31. The ornaments are on sale now at $15 each and sold exclusively at Osborne's Jewelers off U.S. 72 in the Publix shopping center.
“We only depict buildings or iconic structures within Limestone County,” Heaps told the News Courier in 2020. “We always use the ornaments as a way to celebrate the community.”
Around 400 ornaments have been made this year. The keepsakes are 24-karat gold-plated brass, and each ornament comes with a slip of paper confirming which number it is in the limited run. Last year, the society only had 300 ornaments depicting Athens Stadium made initially, but that design proved so popular that another run was produced.
“If someone wants it, I suggest they go get it,” Heaps said.
Heaps said the Historical Society used the money raised by the ornament sales to help fund the placement and care of historical markers throughout the county, which she said is the primary focus of the group. The society also does some reclamation and restoration work at local cemeteries, gives books about history to local third graders and puts out a quarterly publication, “Limestone Legacy,” for members.
Visit limestonecountyhistoricalsociety.org for more information on the group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.