A local resident who has worked on and off for nearly two decades to research Mooresville will share her findings Tuesday at the Limestone County Historical Society's quarterly meeting.
Kathryn Davis said she began her research somewhat on a whim, deciding to spend a day at the Limestone County Archives and give her husband a break. The pair had moved to Mooresville in 1975 when Davis was working at Redstone Arsenal, so she began researching the town.
In her searching, she found the start of a new personal project. Davis worked on the project here and there over the years that followed, even as the couple moved away from Mooresville to Athens.
"Any place I live seems to be interesting to me," Davis said. "... Mooresville today does have several residents with commercial interests, but the reason the town grew up was because it was largely commercial. We kind of lost sight of all that, the people who were in business, providing service to the farmers around."
Davis said she was approached two years ago by the Mooresville Bicentennial Committee for help in celebrating the town's 200th birthday. Davis then committed herself to researching and learning even more about the town.
"There are so many people to follow and so many things," she said. "I guess what I keep looking for is indications of daily life. That's what I would like to know about, but unfortunately, all the records people leave behind are legal records. They don't give you a great glimpse of daily life."
Still, she learned as much about the people as she could. Davis offered her growing expertise on Mooresville's earliest residents to the bicentennial committee, and she'll share that knowledge again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Limestone County Historical Society's quarterly meeting.
The meeting will be at the Rodgers Center of First Presbyterian Church in Athens. Refreshments will be served at 6:30, and the program featuring Davis will begin at 7.
"We always think about the people who came here and stayed," Davis said, "but there were hundreds of people who stayed for a few years and then moved on. Those are some of the people I'm going to talk about."
One of those early residents is Dr. Montgomery, a physician who died in Mooresville in the 1800s at age 34.
"He had left some interesting records behind," Davis said. "He was really close to bankrupt when he died. When his estate was settled, they decided that $750 was owed to him by various people, and he owed other people $7,000. He seemed to have lived way beyond his means."
Davis said she was able to find some information through online sources and other counties' archives, but praised Limestone County Archives for being able to provide such a wealth of information. She said the county "should be very proud."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.