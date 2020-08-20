A stroll around the Trinity-Fort Henderson Complex in Athens will be a bit more educational, as there are now six informational panels strategically placed around the grounds to help visitors learn the history of the complex's namesakes.
The addition is part of a three-phase project to restore and renovate the former site of Fort Henderson and later Trinity High School. Athens-Limestone Community Association board member Rebekah Davis said ALCA worked with the American Battlefield Trust to research, write, create and install the panels.
"It's thrilling, because it provides a way for us to understand our shared history," Davis said. "I've been working and walking through that neighborhood, talking to residents, and a lot of people ask me, 'So what's the deal with that over there? What happened there? What's going on?'"
Now, all it takes is a walk through the complex to find out. One panel shares how Coleman Hill got its name, while another stands atop the last remaining portion of the fort. Elsewhere, the history and influence of Trinity High School can be found, or the stories of soldiers in the 100th United States Colored Troops.
"It's really exciting just to provide that greater understanding of what happened here and the sacrifices some people made to have the freedom that is still enjoyed today," Davis said. "... It's just been a long time coming."
But the project isn't done yet — establishing the Pincham-Lincoln Center in what was once the office and library of Trinity High School was the first phase, and this is part of Phase Two. Davis said future plans for the project include a walking trail along the outline of the original fort, a low rock wall to provide seating throughout the complex and turning the old Trinity High School band room into the Trinity History Center, a museum dedicated to the school.
She said much of the information they've used for the panels and set aside for the future were only discovered recently.
"Even just in the past year or two, we've had some photos of Trinity that have come in and come to light that we had never seen in existence before, so there will be some 'new' old photos on these panels," Davis, who also serves as the Limestone County archivist, said. She added other items were uncovered when county departments, including the Archives, were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving them plenty of time to dig through and reorganization the Archives' collection.
Davis said funding for the Trinity-Fort Henderson project comes from a variety of sources, but a majority is through donations from Trinity alumni, community groups and community members, among others. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by mailing a check to the Athens-Limestone Community Association at P.O. Box 1476, Athens, AL 35612.
Supporters can also visit bit.ly/ALCA-TFHproject to donate online through GoFundMe, purchase a copy of Charlotte Fulton's "Holding the Fort: A History of Trinity School in Athens" or purchase one of the specially designed Christmas ornaments being sold to raise funds. Call the Limestone County Archives at 256-233-6404 for more information.
