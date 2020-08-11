HOGGING THE SPOTLIGHT: Tammy's Fine Jewelry welcomes store pet

The new store associate at Tammy's Fine Jewelry on The Square in Athens is a bit of a prickly customer, but that has nothing to do with his character.
Tammy's recently welcomed its first-ever store pet, an African pygmy hedgehog named Cotton.
Owner Tammy Raney said many of the store's fellow jewelers across the country have store pets, which helped lead to the idea of adding Cotton to the ranks.
“I've been advocating for a store pet for the past couple of months,” said associate Julie Rogers. “One of the other girls, Lauren Brunson, suggested a hedgehog. We thought about it, researched it and realized we could all get behind having a little hedgehog here. They like to sleep a lot and eat, so they kind of go along with the rest of us.”
Rogers said Brunson did the legwork behind finding a reputable seller. She said the store also asked around seeing if any rescues or shelters had a hedgehog up for adoption, but none did at this time.
Eventually, Brunson found a seller in Huntsville. Rogers said Cotton was born May 27 and is not quite fully grown.
“He's still kind of a baby,” she said. “He shouldn't get any bigger than 8 inches long.”
Rogers said Cotton is “pretty low maintenance.” He spends most of his time at the store but goes home with different employees on the weekends and any time the store will be closed for more than a few days. The staff makes sure he has clean water, he's fed twice a day and his container is clean.
“Everybody thinks he's adorable,” Rogers said. “Everyone wants to see him. Sometimes he's a little grumpy and just wants to sleep. His favorite food is Cheerios.”
When it came time to choose a name for their new store pet, the ladies at Tammy's all suggested different names: Sir Rip, Dutton, Herbie and Cotton.
The store put the four suggestions up for a vote on its Facebook page, but Rogers said the final two names were so close that they flipped a coin to decide.
“I think that name is very appropriate,” Raney said. “The name 'Cotton' kind of stood out to me because we are surrounded by cotton farms in Limestone County.”
Cotton (the plant) can also be found in the City of Athens logo.
Raney said having Cotton the hedgehog at the store is exciting.
“We knew having a store pet was something we wanted to do eventually, and the time was right,” she said. “We are all pet lovers.”
Anyone interested in meeting Cotton can visit Tammy's Fine Jewelry from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Rogers said Tammy's is a pet-friendly store.
