With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's time to get into the winter holiday spirit. Thanks to a partnership between Athens Main Street and several businesses in downtown Athens, visitors can soon get a taste of some good Christmas cheer.
Main Street's 10th annual Sippin' Cider Festival will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. During the event, multiple businesses on and just off The Square will have their own cider recipes ready for patrons to enjoy.
Visitors are encouraged to walk around and try as many of the different variations they like from the 19 participating retailers. This year, guests can vote for their favorite by scanning a QR code unique to each location.
The location that receives the most votes will get the Cider Cup and bragging rights for a year. Square Clock Coffee is the reigning holder of the coveted cup.
Tere Richardson, executive director of Athens Main Street, said the event is put on each year to help bring people into the shops and restaurants downtown.
“Sometimes it feels a little more geared towards couples or a girls night out, but we have a lot of families that go around and try all the recipes as well,” she said. “Normally, we get as many guests as our open house. It's huge for our merchants.”
Richardson said the businesses do a great job with their different takes on cider recipes. Some will have snacks to go along with the cider, and some may have a hard cider option, she said.
Along with the spiced beverages, Sippin' Cider will feature carolers, visits from Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides and door prize giveaways. All COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced during the event, including facial coverings and social distancing.
“Sippin’ Cider is one of our favorite nights of the year,” said Dawne Douthit, owner of Square Clock Coffee. “It feels magical with all the Christmas lights up and the yummy smell of warm cider in every store. We love seeing everyone. Come on out and enjoy a perfect Athens tradition.”
The following downtown businesses will have cider for their patrons: Terranova’s, Crawford’s Gifts, Frame Gallery Off the Square, Trinity’s, Hyatt & Sims, Square Clock Coffee, UG White, CEI Bookstore, High Cotton Arts, Hendricks Patton, Tammy’s Fine Jewelry, Pimentos, The Warten House B&B, Wildwood Deli, Snapdragon Kids, Belles & Beaus, Garnet's, Tootlebugs and The Broken Brush Art Studio.
