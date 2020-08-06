Hollingsworth Companies hosted a groundbreaking Wednesday for a new industrial complex at SouthPoint Business Park in Tanner near the future Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

Founder Joe Hollingsworth told The News Courier's news partner WAFF-48 that the 400,00-square-foot facility will be a flexible space for growing businesses to call home. He said in many cases, companies need an existing building so they can move in quickly, and it's a need Hollingsworth Companies aims to meet.

“We design our buildings with a lot of expandability or flexibility so that we can accommodate maybe 80 or 90% of their market and they can move in immediately," he said. "... In a fast-growth area like Huntsville, this is really valuable.”

SouthPoint Business Park is home to HDT Global, Custom Assembly, Redline Steel, Woodbridge, Supreme Beverage and Aldez.

