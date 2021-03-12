Holt Springer Road failure

From left, Mathew Williamson, Hunter Daws and Shane Black examine a cross-drain collapse and failure of road surface on Holt Springer Road. The road was closed Friday while crews installed a temporary fix while they await the materials for a full repair.

Part of a road in Limestone County's District 3 was closed Friday after county employees discovered a collapse under the roadway, officials announced.

Holt Springer Road, between Davis Road and Log Cabin Road, will remain closed while crews repair the collapse. District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said county employees were surveying different areas for potential issues when they discovered a pipe under Holt Springer Road had been undermined, causing "a void under the road."

The pipe serves as one of the routes for rain and other water from U.S. 72 to reach the Tennessee River, he said. Crews were already on site Friday to repair the road so it would be safe for travel until next week, when Black said they expect to receive the materials needed to replace the pipe and add a second one.

