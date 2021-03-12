Part of a road in Limestone County's District 3 was closed Friday after county employees discovered a collapse under the roadway, officials announced.
Holt Springer Road, between Davis Road and Log Cabin Road, will remain closed while crews repair the collapse. District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said county employees were surveying different areas for potential issues when they discovered a pipe under Holt Springer Road had been undermined, causing "a void under the road."
The pipe serves as one of the routes for rain and other water from U.S. 72 to reach the Tennessee River, he said. Crews were already on site Friday to repair the road so it would be safe for travel until next week, when Black said they expect to receive the materials needed to replace the pipe and add a second one.
