As temperatures drop outside, the push to stay warm at home rises.
Many people turn to space heaters and fireplaces to either supplement or stand in for central heating.
Interim Fire Chief James Hand with Athens Fire & Rescue said his department sees an uptick in calls each year once residents begin using these devices to heat their homes.
“The biggest thing we see is the misuse of space heaters,” he said. “People will have combustibles too close. Space heaters put out a tremendous amount of heat, and it's easy for people to come in and throw clothing down too close to them.”
Hand reminds residents to keep anything combustible at least 5 feet away from space heaters. He also said these devices should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, not a power strip, because of the amount of energy they use.
“We get a lot of calls on super cold days, when heating strips kick on (for the first time),” Hand said. “They get lint trapped in them, and it leaves a burning smell.”
According to the United States Fire Administration, portable heaters should have an automatic shut-off switch so they will turn off on their own if the device is tipped over. The USFA also reminds residents using kerosene heaters that those devices must be refueled outside.
Another device used to keep homes warm during the winter months are fireplaces.
“Anybody who has a fireplace, make sure you get it cleaned every year,” Hand said. “That soot will keep building up, and we have seen some chimney fires.”
According to the USFA, fireplaces should have tempered glass or metal screens over the opening to prevent sparks from flying out into the dwelling.
“Never use papers, trash or liquid fuel,” said the organization. “Burn only wood in fireplaces and wood or wood pellets in wood stoves. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from fireplaces and wood stoves. The openings can get hot enough to burn skin, so keep children and pets far away from them.”
The USFA reminds residents that fires should be put out and space heaters should be turned off before leaving home or falling asleep.
Visit www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/ for more fire prevention safety tips.
