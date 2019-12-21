Two local developers are vying to buy a piece of land Athens City Schools has for sale — one would build homes for rent, while the other would build homes for sale.
The land in question is a 6.2-acre plot behind SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School, next to Thatch-Mann Cemetery. It was once going to be the site of a city-school storm shelter.
The shelter never materialized because bids came in too high, and the project could not be rebid until more money was obtained through a grant or other source. Superintendent Trey Holladay confirmed the property in question includes the land where the storm shelter had been proposed. During their regular monthly meeting Thursday, school board members listened to proposal on how each developer would develop the land if allowed to buy it.
The board took no action on the proposals following an executive session at which board members discussed what "may relate to the sale of real property," said Shane Black, attorney for the board.
Holladay told the two developers — Kenny Winter of Winter Homes LLC of Madison and Gregg and Jordan Crow of Gregg Crow Custom Homes LLC of Athens — the school board "would forever have to approve what is built there." That means if one of the developers was to buy and sell the land, the school board would still have control over what was built and how the property was used. Board members and school officials asked for this caveat so they could protect the school site from any undesirable projects now or in the future.
Holladay said board members have the authority to accept any purchase offer "as long as it is above market price," and they can reject any offer they choose. He said the same rules applied to land developed in front of Athens Middle School.
A request to set a public hearing on rezoning the property from Single-Family Low Density Residential District to High Density Single-Family Residential District is expected to come before the Athens City Council on Monday, Holladay said.
Winter proposal
Kenny Winter of Winter Homes said his company would build homes for rent in order to meet the growing demand for rental property in the city. He said he based the need on figures obtained from Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. The company is building a $1.6 billion plant on Powell Road that when finished in 2021 will bring 4,000 jobs as well as thousands of other spinoff jobs at related suppliers.
Winter said he wants to cut the land into 30 single lots and build single-family, brick homes with two-car garages valued at $160,000 to $180,000. Monthly rent would be $1,350 and up, he said.
"We would care for the property on a monthly basis; that keeps a better-looking property," Winter said.
He said a lot of the Toyota employees will be in the area for up to five years and will need homes to rent soon. He said many are looking for three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes of about 1,500 square feet with front-entry garages and fully sodded yards.
"It would be similar to what we built next to FAME Academy at Brookhill (Elementary School) at Brookhill Terrace," Winter said.
Board President Russell Johnson asked Winter how they would propose creating a barrier between the residential and school property. Winter said by planting a Green Giant (evergreen) hedgerow and/or a berm to help with noise and privacy. He added it could also include some kind of fencing.
He noted each house plan would be used twice in the development and the driveways would come out on Bullington Road.
Johnson wondered whether this would create a traffic problem for renters if they had to wait for school traffic during the mornings and afternoons. Winter said the city does not allow parking on the street. He said the city also requires sidewalks be built.
There is already a sidewalk on the west side of Bullington.
Winter told board members that Winter Homes might also consider selling some of the property to other property developers.
Crow proposal
Gregg and Jordan Crow said they would develop 27 lots with brick homes, ranging from 1,500 to 2,150 square feet, with two-car garages and sodded lawns and selling for between $175,000 and $200,000.
Jordan said there would also be some three- and four-bedrooms with two-car garages. He said homeowners would enter and exit the subdivision two different ways, and each driveway access would be inside the subdivision. He said there would be a homeowners association.
He noted the company was currently building a housing community across the street on Bullington Road, off Washington Street, with 38 lots. He said the house plans for the proposed lots would be like those used in the 38-lot development. The company would also install fencing, a buffering berm or heavy, dense, tall shrubbery to serve as a buffer to the school building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.