Hometown Pediatrics presented a check of $2500 to the Limestone County Department of Human Resources for the children in Limestone County DHR Foster Care System.
The impact of new school clothes is truly immeasurable, especially to a child who is already facing many hardships and insecurities. What we as adults see as simply shirts, pants and shoes, is much more for a child or teen. They see that new outfit as a way to avoid embarrassment, shame, or bullying, a way to feel like they belong and fit in, and a way to stay warm in the winter. By giving these children and teens this added security, it can also allow them to better focus on learning and achievement in school.
"I originally started it because when my daughter was starting kindergarten and I have to go back to school shopping I couldn't imagine having to do that if I hadn't been prepared,” Danielle Blalock said, a nurse practitioner from a sister clinic of Hometown Pediatrics. “You can say we know the hardship that comes with providing for a child and we, as pediatric providers, see how difficult these times can be for kids and teens."
Hometown Pediatrics is so grateful for the opportunity that this non-profit gives to those kids in our community. We are also very thankful to all of the businesses and individuals in Athens that have sponsored a child for the 2020 school year. We have enjoyed being able to make a difference and only hope this article helps to increase awareness of the needs within our own community, and encourage any business or individual to contact our office, so we can put you on the contact list to help us reach our goal for next year.
