It may have taken two years, over 25 churches and 500 volunteers, but many residents of Limestone County in need of assistance received some much-needed aid this past weekend.
A group called the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Alliance brought several churches of all denominations together to host an event called Hope For Athens on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31.
According to ALMA's team leader for marketing and public relations Freddy Leonard, 30,000 pounds of groceries, 500 winter coats, 500 pairs of shoes and almost 200 haircuts were given out at the event. On the religious side of things, Leonard said 11 people were saved and 93 expressed interest in finding a local church to attend, which he said is “huge.”
“It was a beautiful day,” Leonard said. “There are a lot of needs in our county and city, and things are going well for us. I was reminded just how blessed I've been, and the people who came through were all so gracious and grateful. I believe in my heart the significance of this event will outlast the day.”
Leonard said there were several groups on hand to help with Hope For Athens, including the state health department and community services for families, women and veterans.
“At the end of the day I was tired, but it was a good tired,” Leonard said. “The event helped promote unity among the different faith-based organizations with all denominations coming together for the common goal of helping their fellow man. I thank God for the opportunity.”
ALMA last held a Hope For Athens event in 2018 with the help of national nonprofit Convoy of Hope. Though COVID-19 halted much of the national group's plans, Leonard said the local organization decided to take what it learned three years ago and host another event themselves.
“The 2018 event inspired us to do more,” Leonard said. “We saw there was a need in our community from people less fortunate than us. Many of them were connected to local resources and churches. I could physically feel the presence of the Holy Ghost there. The event moved us and brought the community together in a way I had never seen before.”
Leonard said ALMA hopes to put on the event every two or three years. He said anyone interested in helping with the event in the future can go through their local church for more information.
