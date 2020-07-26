The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service at the Tennessee Valley Research Station in Belle Mina will be holding a tri-county fall master gardener class.
The classes will be 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesdays from Aug. 26 through Nov. 11. The station is located at 9494 Experimental Loop.
The 12-week master gardener training course will be held online and in-person pending current health-related issues, according to ACES officials.
Classes are taught by specialists from Auburn University, Extension agents and veteran master gardeners.
Email Rhonda Britton at rcb0003@aces.edu or call 456-690-8979 for more information.
Registration cost is $150 and due by Aug. 19. Late registration is $175.
Visit www.aces.edu to find out more.
