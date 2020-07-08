A longtime employee of Athens-Limestone Hospital has been selected as the hospital's interim president.
Traci Collins, chief nursing officer, will take over the position starting July 24. Collins began her career at the hospital more than 30 years ago and has served in clinical, administrative and financial roles since, according to a release.
"I am excited for the opportunity to serve in the role of interim president for Athens-Limestone Hospital," Collins said. "Athens has always been my hometown, and I love our community."
To say she loved the hospital would be an understatement, she said. Hospital spokesperson Felicia Lambert said Collins is widely respected across the organization, and the hospital was pleased to announce Collins as interim president.
Collins is a graduate of Calhoun Community College and the University of Alabama, earning her Master's degree from the latter.
"My goal is to continue to lead our team to 'Be the Difference' in the lives of every person that enters our facilities," she said, referencing the hospital's current marketing slogan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.