Those who have had a nurse who went above and beyond the call of duty at Athens-Limestone Hospital now have a way to help recognize that person.
The hospital recently started the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses through the DAISY Foundation. It's the first award of its kind for nurses at the local hospital.
The DAISY Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Glen Ellen, California, was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes was 33 when he died from complications of an autoimmune disease.
It was the care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was sick that inspired the DAISY Award, which is now an international award in more than 4,000 hospitals across the world. The foundation has been in existence for 20 years.
Athens-Limestone Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Traci Collins, who has been with the hospital for nearly 30 years, said the award recognizes nurses for the outstanding care they give and the compassion they show.
Collins said ever since she started her role, she's tried to think of ways to recognize her nursing staff.
“Everybody likes to feel appreciated and be told they do a good job,” Collins said, adding that's why she decided on the DAISY Award.
Athens-Limestone Hospital will recognize a nurse each quarter. Nominations can come from any member of the public, including a patient, a patient's family member, a coworker or a physician.
“Anybody can nominate a nurse,” Collins said, adding nomination forms are available throughout the hospital and on the hospital's website.
There are approximately 250 to 300 full-time and as-needed nurses at Athens-Limestone Hospital, Collins said.
At the end of each quarter, a committee will choose one of the nominated nurses as the DAISY Award recipient. Collins said every nurse nominated will get a nomination pin. The nurse who receives the award will get a special pin, a DAISY Foundation sculpture handcrafted in Zimbabwe, a goodie bag, a certificate and inclusion in the DAISY Honoree Society, which gives nurses access to scholarships. The DAISY Award recipient's unit at the hospital will also get to take part in a reception in their honor.
“We will provide cinnamon rolls and punch for the unit,” Collins said. She explained the cinnamon rolls are in honor of Barnes, who in the last days of his life was sick and not eating. One day, he enjoyed a cinnamon roll with his dad. When his dad went to leave, he asked his son if he wanted him to bring him another cinnamon roll. Patrick told him yes, and to also bring cinnamon rolls for all his nurses.
Collins looks forward to the hospital's first DAISY Award ceremony on Wednesday, April 8, because it's an award she feels strongly about. She said nurses and patients have to make connections and it's sobering how quickly a nurse and patient bond when the patient's life is put in a nurse's hands.
“That's what makes nurses special,” she said, adding nurses should have a sense of compassion. “Everybody can't do this job. It's a calling. We are caregivers.”
Collins said starting the DAISY Award in 2020 is also special because 2020 marks the founder of modern medicine Florence Nightingale's 200th birthday and is the Year of the Nurse.
“Everything just lined up,” she said.
Visit www.athenslimestonehospital.com to nominate a nurse and find out more about the hospital.
