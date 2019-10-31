State Auditor Jim Zeigler announced Tuesday that House Speaker Mac McCutcheon had earned a “perfect” audit for the past two years.
Zeigler said the speaker is responsible for 50 items of state property costing taxpayers $61,906.12. All items were present and accounted for.
“If all 176 state agencies achieved a perfect audit, my job would be a lot easier,” Zeigler said. “Then again, if they all got a perfect audit, someone would probably try to eliminate my job.”
The state auditor is required to inventory the property of the 176 state agencies. He has jurisdiction over items worth $500 or greater as well as all weapons and sensitive items, such as laptops and external hard drives, regardless of cost.
The audit staff inventories 230,744 items of state property worth $1,093,731,277.14.
Zeigler is in his second term as state auditor and is now term-limited. A new auditor will be elected in 2022.
McCutcheon is a member of the Limestone County legislative delegation. He was elected House speaker in August 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.