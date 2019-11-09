Patty Wilkes, right, may not be a fan of football, but she's not afraid to support husband Bill Wilkes' LSU fandom — and entertain herself along the way. Patty called Card My Yard's Huntsville office to set up a special "LSU vs BAMA" decoration in her yard in honor of today's rivalry game, and she decorated the inside of their home on Rogers Street in team colors for the viewing. Bill, meanwhile, is ready to rock his LSU gear and hopes that after the game, he'll be able to show off his purple and gold in public with pride.
