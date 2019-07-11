Search warrants executed this week resulted in four arrests in connection to a theft ring that spanned from Alabama into Tennessee and Georgia, according to a press release from the Huntsville Police Department.
Search warrants were served at four houses and two storage units within Madison and Limestone counties and the cities of Madison and Huntsville. The warrants were served by the Huntsville and Madison police departments, TN Valley RCFL and Madison County District Attorney's Office.
The release said a “large amount” of stolen property totaling $100,000 was recovered.
“The property included mostly brand new and name brand type merchandise from different businesses,” the release said. “Items included power tools, lawn equipment, battery powered tools and accessories and many other expensive (types of) equipment.”
The theft ring involved shoplifting from home improvement stores and selling the products to individual buyers, mainly for cash. During the searches, items were photographed and identified by store officials as stolen items.
Four people were arrested in connection to the thefts and collectively face more than 20 felony charges.
The following people were arrested:
• Nadia Deylami, 27, first-degree buying or receiving stolen property;
• Navid Mahdavimeighan, 28, first-degree buying or receiving stolen property;
• Jordan Robinson, 21, nine counts first-degree theft of property; and
• Jarqaius Robinson, 20, eight counts first-degree theft of property and several warrants related to traffic violations.
The release said the investigation continues and would possibly yield more arrests.
