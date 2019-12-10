Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson understands the pain now being felt within the Huntsville Police Department following Friday's shooting death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.
Jan. 3 marked the 15th anniversary of the fatal shooting of two of Johnson's fellow officers — Anthony Mims and Sgt. Larry Russell.
“It really hits home,” Johnson said when asked about his thoughts on Clardy's death. “When this happens, you don't understand it. There's no rhyme or reason for it to happen … You certainly think about his family and the officers that were there when (Clardy was shot), but I'm very concerned about the police officers who work in that department. It's a rough place to be.”
According to a report by WAFF-48, Clardy became a Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force (STAC) agent in 2018. He and other STAC agents were conducting an operation Friday when Clardy was shot on Levert Street in North Huntsville.
Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said investigators learned of a large amount of drugs being delivered. He said the suspect, 41-year-old LaJeromeny Brown of Tennessee, “drew a gun and immediately fired on the officer.” Brown has been charged with capital murder.
McMurray said the 48-year-old Clardy was wearing a bulletproof vest, but the bullet struck him in the heart.
In a strange twist, Clardy's father, Billy Clardy Jr., was also a Huntsville police officer who died on duty. His death occurred in a single-vehicle car crash in May 1978.
Clardy is survived by his five children and wife, whom the police chief and other local leaders met with Sunday, McMurray said.
Outpouring of grief
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday near the Fallen Officer Memorial at the Huntsville Police Department to honor Clardy.
“He is now in heaven, still watching over us — his city, his community, his country and his family of first responders,” said Mark Hooper, co-founder of vigil host and nonprofit Thin Line Support.
Thousands of people across the country have sent messages of support and condolences to the city and police department since the shooting, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.
“Many prayers went up all over this nation for the Huntsville Police Department, city of Huntsville, our community and most especially for the Clardy family,” Battle said. “We need to keep them in our prayers.”
The funeral for Clardy is set for 2 p.m. today at Mayfair Church of Christ, 1095 Carl T. Jones Drive, Huntsville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. The city of Huntsville was set to broadcast the services live.
The funeral procession will be from Carl T. Jones to Airport Road to Whitesburg Drive to California Street. The procession will end near Maple Hill Cemetery.
Johnson said several Athens police officers would attend Clardy's funeral.
Decorated officer
Clardy, a decorated Army veteran who served in the war on terror, worked as a deputy in Limestone County for six months in the 1990s and as a police officer in Fayetteville, Tennessee, before joining the Huntsville Police Department in 2005.
Battle said Clardy was the first officer he rode with after being elected mayor. He said he would never forget Clardy's spirit, his selfless dedication to the city and “true talent as an officer.”
“Officer Clardy was an exemplary Community Resource Officer with a special emphasis of taking care of the homeless,” Battle said. “In addition to being a member of the STAC team, Officer Clardy was a key member of HPD’s Anti-Crime team. He was a great example of the heart and soul of being a police officer.”
While at Huntsville, Clardy earned 19 certificates of commendation, two outstanding unit citations in the street-level crime unit he served in, eight letters of appreciation for service, as well as other service awards. The Exchange Club named him officer of the year for his more than 178 arrests in a single year.
His latest honor was in October for the partnership for a drug-free community for his work in the STAC unit.
Clardy was the second Alabama law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in recent weeks and the sixth this year. Last month, Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was shot after responding to a disturbance.
A statement from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office pointed out an officer in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and another in Houston, Texas, were also killed over the weekend.
“It’s a reminder that we can’t take life for granted and of the unfortunate reality that those who put on the uniform every day to help make their community safer are increasingly targeted by dangerous criminals,” the statement said. “Sadly, our brothers and sisters at HPD lost one of their own to violence last Friday. The loss of an officer affects us all, especially this close to home. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them and to the family of Officer Clardy.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
