HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mourners gathered Tuesday to remember an Alabama police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Police officers, relatives and others got out in a steady rain for a public viewing for Huntsville police officer Billy Fred Clardy III, and authorities planned an afternoon funeral procession and memorial service where hundreds more were expected.
The 48-year-old husband and father of five was fatally shot while on duty last week, and a Tennessee man is charged with capital murder.
The killing happened 41 years after Clardy's father, Huntsville police officer Billy Fred Clardy II, died in a wreck while on duty.
The younger Clardy was an Army veteran who was shot to death Friday during a narcotics operation. Hundreds of people gathered at the city's police memorial on Sunday to remember Clardy, who joined the department in 2005.
