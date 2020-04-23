Hungry, hungry duck-os
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Ruth T. Beasley, 84, of Decatur, Alabama, died Monday, April 20, 2020 in Decatur. There will be a private memorial graveside service at New Salem Cemetery.
Paul Wayne Clem, 85, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held at the Athens City Cemetery, with Spry Funeral Home arranging the service.
Robert Benjamin "Ben" Wiggins, III passed away Monday at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday, April 23 from 5-7 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Voncile J. Malhenzie, 92, of Athens, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Falkville. A private graveside service will be held with Terry Herston officiating. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Spry Funeral Home is directing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens train death may have been suicide
- Arrest Reports for 4/16/20
- Tedford resigns as AHS boys basketball coach
- Arrest Reports for 4/18/20
- Mom hauling kids accused of ramming partner's SUV
- DUMPED DOGGIES: Motorist rescues abandoned pups from Limestone roadside
- UPDATE: Elm Street train tracks back open after fatal accident
- 'UNFORGETTABLE': Community rallies to support nurse's family
- Ivey: More testing needed before Alabama opens
- Pedestrian struck by train on CSX tracks in Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.