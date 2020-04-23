hungry duckos

Ducks wait eagerly for Cash Anderson, 11, to toss them food at Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens. Anderson, a fifth-grader at Athens Intermediate School, visited the park Wednesday with his mom, Wendy. Wendy told The News Courier the ducks seemed hungrier than usual during their visit, possibly because fewer people are visiting the park to offer them food while the stay-at-home order is in place.

