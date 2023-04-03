Lindsay Lane student Hunter Harbin advanced as a National Merit Scholar Finalist.
“I know Hunter has a very bright future because he will accomplish anything he sets his mind to,” said Katrina Williams, high school principal at Lindsay Lane. “We are very happy to have him and his family here at Lindsay Lane.”
To enter the National Merit Scholarship competition, a high school student must take the PSAT/NMSQT® at a local high school or approved location during their third year of high school and meet NMSC’s published program participation requirements.
More than 1.5 million students enter the competition each year. 50,000 students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT® Selection Index Scores qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program and schools are notified in September if they have students who have qualified as either Commended Students or Semifinalists.
Approximately 16,000 students qualified as semifinalists. Semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state, with qualifying scores varying between states.
To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, Semifinalists must advance to Finalist standing in the competition by meeting high academic standards and all other requirements, such as having a record of consistent very high academic performance in all of grades 9 through 12 and in any college coursework taken and accomplishing ACT/SAT scores that confirm their PSAT/NMSQT® scores.
In March, more than 15,000 students were notified they had advanced to finalist standing, and principals are provided with a Certificate of Merit to present their finalist.
Harbin is among the 15,000 finalist students.
Winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments such as academic record, information about the school’s curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the Finalist’s own essay.
More than 7,000 National Merit Scholarships, worth nearly $28 million, will be distributed to winners.
Each finalist is considered for one of the 2,500 single-payment $2,500 scholarships. Some finalists who meet specific criteria are considered for one of approximately 950 corporate-sponsored awards. Some finalists who meet specific criteria are qualified for one of the approximately 3,800 college-sponsored awards.
Finalists who won’t receive an award will be notified by mid-May.
