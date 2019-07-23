Within the next two years, the Exit 347 interchange off Interstate 65 may look very different from how it does today.
State and local leaders have predicted the interchange could be vital to continued growth in the southern part of the county and for the success of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant and its related suppliers. To that end, Gov. Kay Ivey in April announced the interchange would be widened with additional lanes from U.S. 31 to the northbound off-ramp intersection with Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road.
In an effort to educate the public about the proposed improvements, the Alabama Department of Transportation recently announced it would host a meeting to address possible impacts the project could have on the traveling public, community and environment. The meeting is scheduled for 5–7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Tanner High School cafeteria, 12060 Sommers Road, Tanner.
The meeting will be an open-house meeting with no formal presentation. ALDOT will have maps and exhibits available for review, and ALDOT representatives will be on hand to answer questions and receive input from the public.
ALDOT Spokesman Seth Burkett said the project could begin in late 2020 and is estimated to cost $27 million. He added the project would improve access to the MTM plant and ease congestion on Interstate 565. Improving access to the $1.6 billion plant also factored into ALDOT's decision to widen I-565 from County Line Road to I-65.
“While the Huntsville and surrounding areas are booming with continual economic growth, it was imperative we make enhancements to their infrastructure system for the nearly 60,000 vehicles traveling on I-565 daily,” Ivey said in April. “This will improve the daily commute for several thousand drivers and provide access to the new Mazda-Toyota joint assembly plant.”
As part of a separate but related project, the city of Huntsville plans to widen Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road from east of the northbound I-65 off-ramp to the planned intersection with Greenbrier Parkway. The parkway will tie into Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road about a half-mile west of Mooresville Road.
Those wanting to provide written comment on ALDOT's improvements may do so now until Aug. 30. They should be addressed to ALDOT North Region Engineer Curtis Vincent, 1525 Perimeter Parkway Ste. 400, Huntsville, AL 35806.
