Huntsville City Council expanded the city limits even further into Limestone County this week and rezoned two other portions of the county.
The annexation extends the city limits west of Interstate 65 for the first time, taking in 30.38 acres north of Bibb Garrett Road. According to the ordinance, the property owner signed a petition for Huntsville to annex the property, which was not within the limits of any other municipality.
The ordinance was approved unanimously, without comment or discussion during the Council's Thursday meeting.
In other business, council members also approved rezoning two portions of Huntsville-annexed Limestone County — 16.71 acres west of County Line Road and north of Alabama 20; and 30.8 acres west of Brian Hill Road near U.S. 72. The first of the two was split into two sections in different zones that essentially had their zones flipped. A 14.55-acre section was rezoned from Commercial Industrial Park District to Highway Business C-4 District; the remaining 2.16 acres were rezoned from C-4 to CIPD.
Before the council's vote, Amy Nation spoke on behalf of the Huntsville International Airport to oppose the rezoning, saying it was out of concern for noise, given that the airport is less than 2 miles from the property being rezoned. She asked the council to, at the very least, require an agreement between the airport authority and developer related to airport activity and for noise-level reduction measures to be included in the construction on the property.
The rezoning allows for mixed-use development on the property, according to Thomas Nunez, manager of planning services for Huntsville. Council members voted 3-2 to approve the rezoning.
As for the 30.8-acre property near U.S. 72, council members voted unanimously to rezone it to C-4. Nunez explained the owners had requested the property be rezoned "for retail and potential multifamily developments within this area," and that the property had been annexed by Huntsville in March. The property is about halfway between East Limestone Road and County Line Road on the south side of U.S. 72.
